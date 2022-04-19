President of Sonoma County's Emeritus Vineyards wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

At age 32 – after serving as chief operating officer for the family winery – Jones took over as president and leader of a team of 40 employees growing grapes on 150 acres in the Russian River Valley. Still being among the youngest people leading a winery has given her a long-term perspective.

“I want Emeritus to outlive me. This means we need to be sustainable in every sense, from the way we farm to the kind of employer we are. These things aren’t separate from what goes into the bottle; they are essential.”

Nearer term, as it was for many, the 2020 and the pandemic aftermath has been a challenge.

“Knowing that my team and I were all on the same page for the long-term gave me clarity on how to respond to the day-to-day as well as the big-picture issues we faced that year,” says the executive whose favorite advice is, “You wouldn’t care what people thought about you if you realized how seldom they do.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest is the flexibility, I like trying new things and I have a little more latitude to do so because of my age.

“The worst part about being under 40 in my industry is the awkwardness when I need to explain what my role is in my company. It’s often assumed that I have a more junior position than I do, especially when I’m with colleagues who are older than I am.”