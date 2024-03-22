President of Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates plans to retire

Carmen Castaldi, president of Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong Wine Estates, plans to retire April 1.

During his nearly two decades at the vintner, Castaldi is credited with expanding the portfolio, with the acquisition of Davis Bynum Wines in 2007 and launch of Rowen Wine Company in early 2020, and doubling production to about 707,000 cases annually, according to the company. He also is noted for overseeing revamps in the winery and across 1,158 acres of estate vineyards, and negotiating long-term national contracts.

“After over 40 years in the wine business, half that span at Rodney Strong, I am fortunate to have seen many accolades earned during my tenure, but I am most proud of hiring and retaining some of the most talented people in the world of wine,” Castaldi said in the news release Wednesday.

Tobin Ginter, chief financial and operations officer, will now be the top executive. Castaldi will be a senior adviser to the board.

Castaldi started his wine career in 1980 as a North Carolina distributor’s sales representative to restaurants and other on-premises venues. He moved to Beringer Blass Wine Estates in 1986 and was part of senior management that handled the buyout by Fosters in 2000.

He came to Rodney Strong in mid-2005 as vice president, overseeing sales and marketing. He was promoted to president in March 2016, taking on management of the winery and vineyards.

Now overseeing Rodney Strong’s route to market is Anthony “A.C.” Capobianco, who was promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing earlier this year. Justin Seidenfeld has been senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing since 2022 and came on board as a winemaker in 2010.

The winery was started in 1959 by former dancer Rodney Strong. Tom Klein and his family purchased the winery in 1989.