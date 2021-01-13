Marin County biopharm Ultragenyx touts progress with genetic therapies

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical CEO and President Emil Kakkis told attendees of the 39th annual JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday that his Novato company is situated in its “sweet spot” in terms of managing six clinical-stage programs.

The Marin County biopharmaceutical company that specializes in gene therapy has been busy, and it shows. Kakkis took virtual viewers through a maze of slides indicating an assortment of accomplishments, having also received four federal approvals in its first decade.

“We’re set up for the next five years,” Kakkis said in the heavily clinical presentation. “There’s a tremendous future ahead of us.”

Ultragenyx combats diseases that attack the body in number of areas, including bone density, the liver and one’s nervous system.

The company concentrates on the treatment of serious, rare genetic diseases through a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates. One of its latest successful ventures announced last month is UX701, which treats the Wilson disease — a rare metabolic disease that affects more than 50,000 people in the developed world.

The company has also been open to collaborations.

A little over two months ago, Ultragenyx — as part of Novato’s biotech campus — teamed up with Solid Biosciences of Cambridge, Massachusetts to develop and bring to market gene therapies to combat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It’s one of nine forms of the disease that targets young boys by weakening muscular functions to the point of a loss in mobility. According to medlineplus.gov, steroid drugs have slowed the loss of muscle strength.

Sharing a wealth of ideas

This week’s health care conference, ending Jan. 14, features a slate of experts and authorities in a diverse range of disciplines, including JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group President Angela Hwang.

As an investment symposium, the gathering via webcasts is designed to connect “global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative creators and members of the investment companies.”

JP Morgan reported it expects more than 400 companies in public and private arenas to deliver presentations to 8,000-plus participants.