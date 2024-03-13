Promise, pitfalls of AI should spur thoughtful planning, experts say

Live demonstrations of cutting-edge technology can be easily bedeviled by the “demon of demos” — embarrassing unforeseen mishaps when what should work doesn’t.

Yet California State University’s top advocate for artificial intelligence managed to avoid that recently in showing a local conference audience how one prominent AI implementation, ChatGPT, could trim much of time required for the routine task of creating a job description for an advertisement.

“Of course, you also will need a few minutes of editing, but you could see that this thing could be a personal productivity tool,” said Alexander “Sasha” Sidorkin, chief AI information officer at Sacramento State University.

While the audience watched his shared computer screen, Sidorkin in four minutes pasted in text for the standard application used for an administrative assistant position, uploaded descriptions of his organization and specifications for the particular level of position, and within a minute the chatbot returned a summary of the position and lists of essential and marginal job functions plus other details.

A task Sidorkin told the audience of about 180 business, civic and education leaders at North Bay Business Journal’s Economic Outlook 2024 Summit at Sonoma State University Feb. 29 that would take him an hour doing it manually, or up to 90 minutes for someone not familiar with the task, took at most 10 minutes of copying, typing in a two-line chatbot instruction and uploading the files.

Chatbots are the user interfaces for generative AI systems, which can understand plain-language and respond in text, images, video and other digital media.

As director of National Institute on Artificial Intelligence in Education at Sacramento State, Sidorkin is looking into what impact computers taught to think for themselves will have on human learning and society at large. He noted three levels of AI implementation.

— Out of the box: Existing tools such as chatbots ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing (OpenAI) and Google’s Gemini could impact jobs in communications (journalists and public relations professionals) and office jobs such as medical transcriptionists.

— Custom tools: Software developers with moderate skills could build custom tools businesses can use to run their data and tools through existing chatbot services.

— Enterprise solutions: Software engineers with advanced skills are needed to help large organizations access and analyze their data. This may eliminate more back-end office jobs, but it will require more technical jobs.

Another speaker on AI at the summit, John Sullins, Sonoma State University professor of philosophy and director of programming for the institution’s Center for Ethics, Law and Society, noted the time- and money-saving potential of text-to-image AI tools such as open-source solution Stable Diffusion. Major graphic arts software company Adobe also has its Firefly tool that’s become part of its products.

“It is a great time saver, and all of that, but it also brings us this kind of interesting insidious bias, especially in our visual images,” Collins said.

The image Collins created for his presentation at the summit took Stable Diffusion 30 seconds to make, but when asked to represent a student created what looked like a young white male.

Yet attempts to prevent such bias in generative AI have been challenging. A recent release of Gemini generated a torrent of scorn against Google, as requests to render historical figures such as Vikings or George Washington returned images that were culturally diverse but historically inaccurate. The company apologized for the problems.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.