Prop. 19: Should seniors and fire survivors get more property tax breaks?

Proposition 19 proposes to tighten exemptions California homeowners can get from higher property-tax assessments on inherited property, while allowing older residents and wildfire survivors more options for transferring their previous tax valuation to a replacement home.

The ballot initiative removes “unfair location restrictions” for owners who are older than 55, severely disabled or lost their primary residence in a natural disaster such as the fires that have destroyed thousands of North Bay homes in the past five years.

Existing law allows for shifting the base-year tax valuation to another home in the same county or one up for such transfers, as long as the replacement home was valued at no more than $1 million.

But proponents of Prop. 19 note that this hasn’t helped owners who lost their homes in the massive wildfires that destroyed a number of homes in a given county, limiting relocation options.

The initiative also would increase the allowable value of the new home to $1 million above the previous one. And the number of times senior and disabled residents could transfer property valuation would increase from one transaction to three.

Supporters of the initiative include Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Democratic Party, several trade unions, California Association of Realtors and seniors advocacy groups.

Opponents of Prop. 19 say it would undo two previous amendments to the state Constitution, according to the official argument from Jon Coupal, president of Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Prop. 58 in 1986 allows parents to transfer homes to the children with an exclusion of the first $1 million of valuation, and Prop. 193 in 1996 allowed such transfers from grandparents.

Also noted was that Propositions 60 and 90 allowed seniors to move base-year valuation to a replacement home once, and voters rejected Prop. 5 in 2018 that would have added more such transfers.

Also opposed to Prop. 19 are ACLU of Southern California, Family Business Association of California and League of Women Voters of California.

