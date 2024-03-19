Proposed Napa hotel could transform long-vacant Red Hen restaurant site

The Napa property that has sat vacant since the 2019 departure of Mexican restaurant Red Hen Bar and Grill may become home to another hospitality business — not a restaurant, but a hotel.

A pre-application submitted to the city of Napa Feb. 20 by Paradigm Hotels Group proposes to build a three-story, 120-room hotel at 4175 Solano Ave., on 1.96 acres (85,378 square feet).

Michael Allen, the city of Napa’s project planner for Paradigm’s pre-application, said in an email that the pre-application seeks city comments on a potential future application for a hotel — in this case the former Red Hen site. Getting those comments usually takes between 30 and 60 days, he said.

“It’s (then) up to the applicant when (and if) they submit a formal application,” Allen said. “The city has no control over this.” Processing time for a typical development application like a hotel could take between 90 and 120 days, depending on the complexities of the project, he added.

In a nutshell, don’t expect the long-vacant site to be transformed anytime soon.

Paradigm, a south San Francisco-based privately held hotel and commercial real estate company, already owns the 115-room Hotel Indigo Napa Valley right next door.

“We intend (to) have an independent hotel or maybe an extension of the Indigo,” Paradigm’s CEO Jay Singh, said in an email statement. “We have not made that decision yet. We have no idea how long the process will take.”

On its pre-application, Paradigm proposed an AC by Marriott, but Singh said that’s not the case and there “may be some confusion” about that. He could not be reached for follow-up comment.

Paradigm Hotels Group operates six hotels in the Greater Bay area, including Hotel Indigo Napa Valley. The others are Hampton Inn at San Francisco Downtown/Convention Center; DoubleTree by Hilton at the San Francisco Airport; Canopy by Hilton in San Francisco; Hyatt Centric in Santa Clara; and Homewood Suites by Hilton in Pleasant Hill.

So what are the chances Paradigm will develop another hotel in Napa — or expand Hotel Indigo?

It is possible, according to Atlas Hospitality Group, a Newport Beach-based real estate brokerage firm that specializes in hotel properties across California.

“The developer is well established and has an excellent track record of developing new hotels,” said Alan X. Reay, president and founder of Atlas. “Napa is a very strong market and A-plus location.”

Reay’s optimism doesn’t come lightly.

When Atlas released its 2023 year-end hotel development survey Feb. 5, he noted that most hotel developments will never see the light of day.

“Lenders are currently burdened with loans that are maturing and borrowers are unable to pay off, which has them currently shut down on new construction loans,” he told the Business Journal last month.

But Reay also said markets where new hotels have any chance of coming to fruition are in high-demand areas like the North Bay’s Wine Country.

Either way, as Napa’s Allen said, it likely will be months before it’s known whether Paradigm’s hotel proposal to transform the old restaurant site moves forward.

