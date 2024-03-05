Providence appoints chief community health officer for division that includes Napa, Sonoma counties

Providence health care administrator Michael Robinson has been appointed chief community health officer for the health care system’s South Division, effective March 4. Providence’s South Division comprises 17 hospitals in the state, including Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Healdsburg Hospital and Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

In his new role, Robinson will lead community health efforts and work alongside philanthropy and health equity leaders. He also will oversee the strategic direction of community health initiatives that partner with and support marginalized communities throughout California, according to the health care system’s Feb. 29 news release.

Robinson has worked for Providence since July 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We are happy that Michael will continue his work with Providence in his new role,” Kenya Beckmann, chief philanthropy and health equity officer at Providence South Division, said in the announcement. “Michael’s deep understanding of our communities and mission-centered leadership will help us continue our efforts to eliminate inequities in health care access.”

In his most recent position as chief home health officer, Robinson restructured operations to improve caregiver and patient experience, and was instrumental in implementing the Hospital at Home program in Western Washington, according to the announcement.

Before joining Providence, Robinson led teams at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health.

Robinson holds a master’s degree in business administration from Youngstown State University’s Williamson School of Business, a master’s degree in health administration from Saint Louis University’s School of Public Health, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Xavier University of Louisiana, according to the announcement.

“I have been a member of the Providence family for many years, and I am eager to continue to serve our communities by improving access to care and creating programs and services that meet and exceed their needs,” Robinson stated in the news release.