Qualified Northern California workers face hurdles in landing the job

It’s no secret businesses in the North Bay have long been faced with a tight labor market. The challenge is so persistent that employers have gotten used to competing for the most qualified job candidates.

At the same time, some employers — near and far — could be walking a legal tightrope if they don’t consider all viable candidates, including older workers.

Whether intended or not, employers may be participating in ageism, and it’s against the law. Ageism also can work in reverse by impacting millennials being seen as too young or inexperienced for a job. But it more commonly occurs among people over the age of 40, particularly women.

According to the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, discrimination is prohibited in every aspect of employment among candidates over age 40. That includes hiring, firing, pay, job assignments, promotions, layoff, training, benefits, and any other term or condition of employment.

Brenda Gilchrist, HRMatrix co-founder and partner, said companies can help avoid problems by working with consultants.

“We guide clients on structuring their job requirements so that the qualifications align with the responsibilities of the role,” she said. “We also support our clients in properly evaluating candidates to ensure employment decisions are made on the basis of qualifications and not due to age or any protected class.”

Gilchrist, whose HR career spans more than 25 years, said ageism tends to be most prevalent in industries that require employees to have experience with newer technologies.

“As an example, when the telecommunication systems were going from the underground wires to networks, I noticed a different demographic of younger workers that studied and trained on the new telecommunications technology,” Gilchrist said, noting more seasoned telecommunications workers didn’t have the needed training or skills. But that shouldn’t stop them from getting the further education they would need, she added.

The advantages to hiring older workers can be many, said Chandra Pappas, executive vice president at Sonoma-based Nelson Staffing.

“Beyond the apparent benefits of added experience and maturity, more mature workers often offer advanced emotional IQ, valuable critical thinking skills, and a seasoned outlook that can only be gained over time,” Pappas said. “Depending on their role, they can also coach or mentor less-tenured team members. Because they are at a stage where their focus is not being pulled in multiple directions, older employees usually bring greater stability and dependability than their younger co-workers.”

Thomas Cavanagh, associate professor of management at Dominican University’s Barowsky School of Business in San Rafael, also is a researcher who studies cognitive ability, which declines as people age.

“We would expect to see a drop in job performance with age, but we don't,” Cavanagh said, who studies employed older workers. “We actually see job performance is pretty steady across the lifespan.”

Findings from one of his studies completed several years ago also found that older adults had less absenteeism and tended to stay at their jobs for long periods of time.

“They were doing better than younger employees,” he said. “And so there was this really undeserved negative stereotype or unwillingness to hire older employees, even though they seemed to be more dependable, and just as good at their jobs.”

Pappas advised employers to step back and re-evaluate their hiring criteria and what is most important to success in the role and contributions to the team.

“Employers should not be so quick to dismiss the older workforce, because once they find a good fit, it’s often an amazing fit,” she said.

Gerald Sauer, an attorney specializing in business, employment and intellectual property law, wrote an article titled, “What is Ageism in the Workplace & How to Fight It,” for Marin County-based Glassdoor, an online hub for jobseekers and recruiting companies.

“Even when companies don’t intend to discriminate, we know that recruiters subconsciously know who they’re looking for,” Sauer wrote. “If a resume shouts, ‘I’ve been around a long time,’ they may be disinclined to move it forward. I advise my clients to provide information that conveys skills and experience without focusing on dates. Discretion is not dishonesty.”

Pappas said that older workers should be able to express in an interview that they are open to change and new ideas.

“If older candidates can make employers feel comfortable that they are a motivated, good fit, offer current skills, and add value through their unique experience, they will have an advantage in finding a role that fits this stage of their lives,” Pappas said.

Even though ageism is prevalent in the working world, it’s important to remember it’s not everywhere.

“We haven't seen this as a problem,” Gilchrist said. “We have noticed the opposite effect. Older workers are set to retire over the next 5-to-10 years and most employers are very worried about how they are going to replace them.”

