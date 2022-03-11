Ram’s Gate Winery in Napa-Sonoma promotes Nielsen to GM, winemaker

Joe Nielsen is the new general manager and winemaker of Ram’s Gate Winery, located in the Carneros appellation between Napa and Sonoma counties.

Joining the company in 2018 as director of winemaking, Nielsen previously worked nearly ten years at Donelan Family Wines in Santa Rosa.

Founded in 2011, Ram’s Gate credited Nielsen making additions to the production team suc as Orrin Oles, who joined as assistant winemaker in 2018 after a tenure with Williams Selyem as cellarmaster, and Rachel Bordes, who first started at Ram’s Gate as a harvest intern and was brought on as cellar technician in 2020 before being promoted to enologist.

On the business side, Meredith Hayes, previously of Gloria Ferrer and Treasury Wine Estates, was brought on in 2021 as director of direct-to-consumer sales and marketing. Kristoffer Miller also recently joined the team as hospitality director and George Staikos of The Educated Grape, previously national sales manager for Ramey Wine Cellars, has been brought on as a consultant “to help strengthen the brand on a national level.”