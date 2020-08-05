Rebirth begins for Fountaingrove clubhouse destroyed in Tubbs Fire

Work has begun on The Fountaingrove Club’s new clubhouse to replace the building destroyed when the Tubbs Fire swept through north Santa Rosa in October 2017.

BHM Construction of Napa is the general contractor on the $16.5 million project. At 22,100 square feet, the new two-story building will be on the site of the burned out club.

“Over the past 2½ years we’ve been able to keep our membership at the same levels as it was prior to the fire. This member support has been created by our motto ’to deliver on the promise’ of a new and futuristic clubhouse. The member excitement to see shovels in the ground is the next step in completing our vision,” stated club board President Marshall Andrew in the announcement of the project’s groundbreaking.

The lower level of the clubhouse will feature the golf shop, office space, meeting space as well as men’s and women’s locker rooms. The upper level includes a large kitchen designed to support a newly conceptualized menu with efficiently planned prep, cook and storage areas; a meeting room; two dining venues; and two outdoor dining terraces.

The Fountaingrove Club also features a Ted Robinson Sr.-designed golf course, which was largely spared in the fire.

BAR Architects of San Francisco is the clubhouse architect. The building is scheduled for completion in October 2021. The Fountaingrove Club is member-owned and is managed by Troon Privé, the private club operations division of Troon.