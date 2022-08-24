Red-hot warehouse market faces a reality test

Since the beginning of the pandemic, warehouse owners have been able to expand their footprint and raise their rates, thanks to soaring e-commerce demand and a dearth of warehouse space in many U.S. markets.

But that growth is facing headwinds, including a slowdown in consumer spending and rapid inflation, which could test the resiliency of the business, industry watchers say.

“If the consumer stops spending because of high gas and food prices, that reduction in demand means that there are going to be less goods coming into warehouses,” said Joseph Ori, executive managing director of Paramount Capital, a real estate investment, finance and advisory firm in Walnut Creek, California. “It may not lead to a crash, but we’re not going to see the big rent increases that we’ve seen recently.”

The slowdown in demand is compounded by an uptick in warehouse construction that may spoil the favorable conditions. But others argue that a crash is far away, if it comes at all.

“In terms of vacancies and rental growth, we are in unprecedented times,” said Hamid R. Moghadam, CEO and chair of Prologis, a real estate investment trust that owns 1 billion square feet of warehouses and other industrial space globally.

In California, New Jersey, New York and other states where Prologis operates, market rates are about 55% higher than what Prologis is charging its tenants, he said. Consequently, the company can negotiate higher rates when those tenants renew leases or vacate space.

“Consumption is pretty resilient to economic cycles,” Moghadam said, “and almost everything that goes through our warehouses would be considered a basic necessity.”

Prologis, which says it has less than 4% of its space available, recently announced that it would acquire Duke Realty, an industrial real estate investment trust, for $26 billion in an effort to expand.

Warehouse rent has grown an average of nearly 3% a quarter nationally since mid-2020, reaching $9.56 per square foot annually in the second quarter of 2022, according to Newmark, a commercial real estate brokerage firm. In a handful of markets, including Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Long Island, New York, rents exceed $15 per square foot.

Surging online purchases at retailers have fueled a good part of that growth. E-commerce sales expanded 30% in 2020 to $782 billion, and they rose an additional 23% in 2021 to $960 billion, according to the Census Bureau.

But consumer spending has slowed this year, growing a mere 0.3% in the second quarter. And e-commerce sales as a percentage of all retail purchases slipped to 13.9% in the second quarter this year, according to the Census Bureau. That was down from a high of 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020, according to Green Street, a commercial real estate research firm.

The most recent reading on online shopping was only 3 percentage points higher than before the pandemic and suggest that e-commerce penetration is closer to maturity than originally thought, said Cedrik Lachance, director of research for Green Street. The firm recently forecast that e-commerce would grow around 7% per year, down from an estimate of nearly 13% it made in the fall of 2020.

In addition to lowering its e-commerce growth expectations, Green Street also tempered its outlook for growth in warehouse rent, Lachance said.

“The industrial business has risen very far and very fast in recent years, and it clearly benefited from the pandemic as we all became addicts of online shopping,” he said. “But as normalcy returned and consumer behavior changed again over the last 12 months or so, you can tell that e-commerce growth is just not going to be at the same pace as what we would have expected.”

Prologis has a more optimistic outlook. In May, the company cited convenience for consumers, improving supply chains and closures of physical stores to support its prediction that e-commerce would grab 25% or more of all retail sales by 2025.

Other industry observers also remain encouraged by the long-term trends buoying warehouses, especially in coastal markets, such as Southern California, that are substantially built-out; highly populated, inland transit hubs such as Chicago; and growing markets such as Las Vegas. Despite the recent slowdown, e-commerce sales will keep growing as younger people who were weaned on a mobile device become a greater percentage of the population, they say.

Plus, warehouse leasing continues to be driven in large part by light assembly companies, mid-size firms, and manufacturers of household products, construction materials and other merchandise, said Peter C. Lewis, president and chair of Wharton Equity Partners, an investment firm in New York that focuses on real estate.