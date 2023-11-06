Redwood Credit Union’s top leader honored

Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union has announced its president and CEO, Brett Martinez, has been named 2023 California Advocate of the Year by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues.

Martinez was honored last month at the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues’ REACH 2023 event, according to the Oct. 30 news release.

The designation recognizes the contributions Martinez and Redwood Credit Union have made to their members and communities, as well as Martinez’s leadership in advocacy and political action on behalf of the credit union industry, according to the release.

The California Credit Union League and the Nevada Credit Union League serve approximately 230 credit unions in California and Nevada, with over 12.2 million members and assets totaling more than $233.5 billion as of February 2021, according to the trade association.

“It’s been my honor to advocate for credit unions here in California and beyond,” Martinez said in the announcement. “I’m passionate about the credit union movement because it’s about people helping people — elevating financial well-being, and supporting our communities in good times and bad.”