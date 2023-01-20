Regulators announce changes to nursing home rating system

Federal regulators said Wednesday that they will begin penalizing nursing homes that give residents a false label of schizophrenia, a practice that many facilities have used to skirt restrictions on antipsychotic drugs, which can be especially dangerous for older people.

Officials at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said that facilities inflating the number of residents with schizophrenia could be punished with a lower ranking in the federal ratings system used to evaluate the quality of nursing homes. The move could close a loophole that some nursing homes have exploited to sedate dementia patients who would otherwise require expensive round-the-clock care.

Under the federal rating system, nursing homes must report the number of their residents taking antipsychotic drugs. But facilities are allowed to exclude residents who have certain other medical diagnoses, including schizophrenia.

In a 2021 investigation, The New York Times reported that since 2012, when nursing homes were first required to report how many residents had received such drugs, the share of residents with a questionable schizophrenia diagnosis has soared by 70%. That year, 1 in 9 residents had a schizophrenia diagnosis; in the general population, the disorder, which has strong genetic roots, afflicts roughly 1 in 150 people.

“We support transparency for consumers and ensuring nursing home residents are properly diagnosed and receive the right care,” said Dr. David Gifford, chief medical officer at the American Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes. “Our members have been active partners in a national effort to reduce the unnecessary use of antipsychotics.”

A 2021 report by a federal oversight agency concluded that nearly one-third of long-term nursing home residents with schizophrenia diagnoses in 2018 had no Medicare record of being treated for the condition. The Medicare agency, which oversees nursing homes, said it would conduct an audit of medical records in nursing homes to evaluate whether the diagnoses were correct.

Black nursing home residents have been disproportionately affected by the surge in schizophrenia diagnoses. A 2021 study found that Black Americans with dementia have been 1.7 times as likely as white residents to be diagnosed with schizophrenia.