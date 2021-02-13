Remember when? What I miss about business meetings, events, travel

I miss overcooked chicken and your smiling faces.

I miss scorched coffee and that one guy with too much cologne.

I miss asking you about your kids, and trying to remember if you have kids just after I’ve asked it (because you kind of look like someone else, too).

Yep, it’s been a long time since we crammed into a hotel ballroom, and I’m starting to miss the whole lot of you.

If life is high school, then the DoubleTree Hotel ballroom is its lunchroom. We show up and scan the room and find our spot. The popular kids were now along Divorcee Row making eyes at each other, while the nerds are now your financial advisers, and the shop kids own construction companies and were building things like houses, widgets and wealth.

If it wasn’t the DoubleTree, it was the Hyatt in Santa Rosa. Or we got fancy at the Fairmont in Sonoma or the Vintners Resort, right off the freeway — look for the electrical substation, you can’t miss it.

We pick up our name tag, wave at our friends and sheepishly smile at our co-workers — dang, thought you were back in the office — and sit down to hear about … why are we here again?

Oh, that’s right: Economic forecasts or industry reports or to learn about the latest trends in something. I’m sure a politician will stand up and wave soon. I think it’s a politician — might be a real estate agent — they both seem to bring their own name tags.

I miss it.

I miss travel.

I miss leaving my house at the crack of dawn and telling my kids I love them. And my wife mumbles goodbye, and the mockingbird in the oak tree caws at me as I load my suitcase and calculate the minutes left to check-in. I miss the sickening smell of aviation fuel and the mix of wonder and terror every time the plane takes off and lands.

I miss trade shows and conferences and my road buddies. I’ll buy you a coffee and pick up a croissant — watch my booth for a second.

I miss foreign accents — Is that Polish? Romanian? Czech? — and jet lag and panic shopping for a souvenir for the kids right before hightailing it to an airport to get home.

I miss travelers.

Asking me where the bathrooms are when I’m standing in front of them. Wanting to know — in my opinion and sotto voce so no one else can hear — which winery is your actual favorite?

I miss them because they want to have lunch on the Sonoma Plaza and then they have a 1:00 tasting in Calistoga and then dinner resos in San Francisco and what else should they do with their free time that day — go to the redwoods or the coast? Because when you are traveling time and space get stretched and shrink and who cares we are on vacation.

I miss them because they are excited — really, really excited — to see the ocean and a redwood tree and they want to walk in a vineyard.

And this is the trip of a lifetime that they have been dreaming about. They want to eat from a taco truck or go to a fancy dinner. They want to practice their English. Where can they rent bikes and take a hike? How much should they pay for a wine tasting? Where can they catch the bus?

I miss my staff and volunteers, accomplished and smart people who come to work ready to dispense wisdom (you may have difficulty getting to your dinner reservation if you stick to that itinerary) and advice (don’t skip the redwoods — they are amazing).

I miss seeing restaurant owners worried that they don’t have enough space to fit diners and hoteliers concerned they will have to walk guests to another hotel because they are lucky enough to be oversold.

I miss locals complaining about lack of parking and traffic and people walking too slowly on the sidewalk.

I miss seeing small business owners full of hope and ideas as they start a new venture. I miss enthusiasm.

Get the shots. Wear your mask.

I want to travel again. I want people to come see us again.

I want our small businesses to have customers. I want to be turned away at a restaurant because I had yet-again failed to make a reservation.

I want to circle the block a few times to find a parking spot. it’s OK, the walk will do me good and I like seeing what’s going on along the way.

I want to sit in a ballroom with all of you and share coffee and stale pastries and laughs and commiserate at the wonderful, refreshing banality of it all.

Wear your mask. Get the shots. I miss you.