Report: Santa Rosa ranks high for retail investments

The Santa Rosa metropolitan area ranks No. 14 as a top area in the United States for retail investments, according to a recent Smart Asset report.

The online financial data reporting service based its criteria on four types of investment income gathered through Internal Revenue Service data: taxable interest, ordinary dividends, qualified dividends and capital gains. Coming in first was the Nashville area.

North Bay financial advisers indicated the Wine Country region’s high prevalence to these types of transactions may be related to overall wealth, an insular view of tax data used or with real estate moves from other areas of the San Francisco Bay Area, which was rated No. 6 on the list.

“With people working from home and moving out of the cities, they could be looking at Santa Rosa as being a little cheaper than San Francisco and Marin County,” JDH Wealth Adviser Matthew Delaney said. “There’s still affordable housing here where they can get more bang for the buck. Some are retiring early.”

John MacKey, senior vice president and managing director of investment and fiduciary services at Exchange Bank, added that perhaps the high ranking of frequent transactions could also be due to frequent wildfires in the Wine Country facilitating transactions.

Most advisers agreed the research, although not completely surprising, provides a limited conclusion.

Details of the study, including the full methodology and key findings, may be found here.