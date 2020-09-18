Subscribe

Research: 20 California North Coast winery production equipment suppliers

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 18, 2020, 8:00AM

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on tanks, presses, cross-flow filters and other production equipment wineries use.

The Wine Production Equipment Suppliers list is ranked by number of North Bay employees, then by number of employee’s company wide. The list also provides the companies’ percentage of revenue produced from the wine industry as well as the types and brands of equipment sold.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.

