Research: California North Coast cooperages, barrel brokers

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 14, 2021, 5:51PM
The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on local makers and distributors of barrels, aging vessels and oak products for wine and other beverages.

The Cooperage and Barrel Brokers list is ranked by the number of North Bay employees. Other information included, but may not be provided by all brokers, are barrels sold in 2020, percentage of barrels brokered vs. manufactured, number imported per year, price range, barrel styles manufactured or sold, barrel sizes, brands imported and accessories sold.

