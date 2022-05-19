Research: Internet service providers in San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that help businesses and households connect to the global information superhighway.

The list of internet service providers is ranked by North Bay customers, then by customers company wide. Other information provided includes the number of North Bay employees; percentage of business that’s residential and commercial; geographic area served; services offered; connections (backbone, redundant and multihomed); and name of top local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.