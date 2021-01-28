Research: Precision sheet metal fabricators based in California Wine Country

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on local companies that manufacture prototypes, parts and assemblies.

The Precision Sheet Metal Companies list is ranked by number of North Bay employees. Other information provided is percentage of the business involved in sheet metal work. The list describes industries served and services provided.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.