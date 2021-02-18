Subscribe

Research: Preferred provider organizations serving the North Bay

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 18, 2021, 7:00AM

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on health plans that contract with medical providers, such as hospitals and physicians, to create a network of participating local providers.

The Preferred Provider Organizations list is listed alphabetically, providing available number of PPO membership enrollment within California. Other information includes participating North Bay Hospitals and the top local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.

