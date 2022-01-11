Research: Wine barrel producers, distributors for California North Coast

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on cooperages and commercial distributors of oak winemaking equipment.

The list of cooperage and barrel brokers ranked by the number of North Bay employees. Other information includes barrels sold in 2021, percentage of barrels brokered and manufactured, number imported per year, price range, barrel styles manufactured or sold, barrel sizes, brands imported and accessories sold, location of wood processing and drying facility, geographic origin of wood, and names of the owner, top local executive and sales manager.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.