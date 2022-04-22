Research: Wine label printers for California North Coast

The latest Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on commercial printers of wine bottle labels and similar packaging.

This wine printers list is ranked by the number of North Bay employees devoted to wine labels printing then by total North Bay employees. Other information included in the list is the percentage of business from printing wine labels; total square feet of the North Bay facility; number of presses; max sheet size; web capacity in inches; in-house serves; label materials and the names of the owner, top wine label executive and manager.

List details are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the link above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.