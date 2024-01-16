Restaurant Week events planned for Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties

California’s annual restaurant week gets rolling this month, with dates announced for Napa Valley, Vacaville, Sonoma County and Mendocino County.

Restaurants that choose to participate in the annual event showcase their culinary offerings at special prices.

Both Napa Valley and Vacaville will celebrate restaurant week Jan. 19-28. Details for Napa are available at VisitNapaValley.com.

Details about Vacaville are available at VisitVacaville.com.

Sonoma County will hold its annual restaurant week Feb. 19-25. Details will be forthcoming at SonomaCounty.com.

Meanwhile, Mendocino County is holding a Seafood & Sips event from Jan. 26–Feb. 4.

The 10-day crab foodfest includes a crabcake cook-off, a cioppino dinner, a grand tasting and an oysters-and-bubbly dinner by Hog Island Oyster Co. More information is available at VisitMendocino.com