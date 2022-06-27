Rick Tigner of Jackson Family Wines elected board chairman of wine trade group

Rick Tigner, president and chief executive officer of Jackson Family Wines in Santa Rosa, has been elected board chairman of the Wine Institute Board for the coming year.

The institute is the leading wine industry trade group in California representing wineries and related businesses and is active in lobbying at the state and federal level.

“The future of California wine is so bright, and our intention at both Jackson Family Wines and at Wine Institute is to continue our leadership role by shaping public policy that helps our world class wine community deliver on the promise of sustainable and extraordinary wines that can be enjoyed across the globe,” Tigner said in a statement.

Other officers elected to the board include Randall Lange of LangeTwins Family Vineyards and Winery in Acampo as first vice chairman; Matt Gallo of E. & J. Gallo Winery in Modesto as second vice chairman; Robin Baggett of Alpha Omega Winery in St. Helena and Tolosa Winery in San Luis Obispo as treasurer; and Alex Ryan of The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena as secretary.