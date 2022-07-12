Ridge Vineyards hires Sonoma County winemaker

Shauna Rosenblum has been named winemaker for Healdsburg-based Ridge Vineyards’ Lytton Springs winery in the Dry Creek Valley appellation.

The winery, which touts itself as the largest grower of organically certified wine grapes in the Sonoma County and Santa Cruz Mountains appellations, stated Rosenblum joined Rock Wall Wine Company in Alameda in 2008 as winemaker. In her tenure there, she rose to president and chairperson of the board of directors.

“I am delighted that Shauna is joining the Ridge winemaking team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in crafting exceptional single-vineyard zinfandel. For decades, Ridge has championed this grape from unique sites across California. I look forward to working with Shauna as we carry this legacy forward,” said head winemaker and Chief Operating Officer John Olney.