Rockhound Wine launching in St. Helena

Reed and Megan Skupny, the second generation of Lang & Reed Napa Valley, have launched their own winemaking company, Rockhound Wine, in St. Helena.

The company stated it plans to come market with Magnums of 2022 Hawkbox Rosé of Pinot Noir ($85). Sourced from Radian Vineyard in the Santa Rita Hills, this single vineyard Rosé will be offered exclusively in magnums.

Winemaker Reed Skupny has made wine in three continents, currently works alongside highly acclaimed winemaker Russell Bevan, and as a consultant for his father, John Skupny, on Lang & Reed Napa Valley.