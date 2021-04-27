Russian River Valley Winegrowers trade group names new leader

Jesslyn Jackson is the new executive director of the Russian River Valley Winegrowers, the 200-member trade group formed in 1994.

“Jesslyn brings exceptional industry experience, and has a proven ability to develop meaningful winery marketing programs, create unique events and serve as a strong champion for our region,” Clark Lystra, board president, Russian River Valley Winegrowers stated in the Monday announcement. “As we look forward to a year of reopening, we’re thrilled to have Jesslyn’s energy and expertise.”

Jackson was previously director of membership & international programs for Sonoma County Vintners, where she managed large-scale marketing, education and trade events across the globe. She has also held positions in hospitality and wine sales, and spent a season as a harvest intern, the association stated.

Her appointment comes at a time where pandemic restriction –applied in seesaw fashion since last March of last year – are beginning to lessen in time for visitors to return this summer.

“After a year of virtual events, we know wine lovers are eager to get out from behind their screens,” Lystra continued. “Our members have created some exciting experiences, with curated tastings and tours that allow for a very personalized visit. It’s a wonderful time to come to the area.”

Added Jackson, “With its rich history, convivial spirit, and diversity of terrain, this region has so much to offer. I’m honored to join RRVW and am dedicated to working closely with the Board and our members to bring even more awareness to the people, places and distinctive wines of the Russian River Valley, a place I have been happy to call my home for nearly a decade