Russian war in Ukraine causing wide swings in US commodity markets

In 2021, California exported $ 472 million in trade to Russia, with the top category of goods as computer products at $162 million. The Golden State exported $252 million in trade last year to Ukraine, ranging from transportation equipment at $45 million to processed foods at $12 million.

The MSA’s top global export sector in 2020 was computer and electronic goods at $5 billion, followed by chemicals at $3.2 billion, petroleum products at $1.88 billion.

San Francisco metropolitan statistical area (MSA) is the 13th largest global exporter in 2020, with total goods amounting to $23.86 billion. Marin County came into the top five regions in the MSA, with $542.5 million in trade.

Trade between California and Russia amounted to $2.12 billion in 2021, which included $153 million in imported metals. And a part of that trade — in nickel — is seeing wild price movements in the commodities market.

“Nickel is still high,” JDH Wealth adviser Matt Delaney said after reviewing historical pricing on metals. “Clearly, with the war between Russia and Ukraine, concerns of nickel shortages are on the minds of investors.”

With Russia responsible for 20% of global market sales, the price of nickel in the last month has soared off the charts, before somewhat rebounding from about $28,000 per ton to more than $48,000 then settling at $35,468 on March 28.

As nations scrambled to find other suppliers and demand peaked among investors, the value became so inflated, it prompted the temporary closure of the London Metal Exchange for a week, which is a rarity. The scene was reminiscent to a passage in Michael Lewis’ best seller “Boomerang.” In the 2011 book, a Dallas hedge fund manager, Kyle Bass, bet against the sub-prime market in the crash and recession of 2008-09 by filling a vault with 20 million nickels worth 6.8 cents each.

According to Coinflation.com, a metals’ online tracking site, the “melt” value of a single nickel stood at eight cents this month.

Delaney attributes most of the “huge jump” in nickel as the commodity markets being “very sensitive” to war in Eastern Europe based on U.S. trade with certain nations caught up in conflict.

“The market is trying to digest what’s happening and what’s going to happen,” the Santa Rosa-based wealth adviser said.

Although investors have the tendency to turn to metal commodities during market disruptions and economic uncertainty because they’re viewed as tangibles, Delaney advises his clients to stay the course with diversified portfolios.

“I tell my clients to try not to abandon a plan for outperforming or underperforming investments, like the shiny new object,” he said.

Again, the key is, if you’re hearing about a trend, it’s too late to act on it. This is how the financial market mantra “sell high, buy low” was born.

But in commodity trading, Russia’s pure grade nickel has a direct, material impact on stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, the latter in high demand as a climate-change measure. It has also caused market backlashes that create headaches for commodity buyers and sellers.

“As far as the nickel goes, it’s never a great thing when investors lose confidence in the market,” said investment lead Troy Rouleau of Waldron Partners out of Alamo in the East Bay.

Moreover, as the tendency to gobble up metals like “money under the mattress” remains, investment returns may slow.

“Gold, for example, has been a good inflation hedge many times in the past. The only thing is, it’s like owning a low-income asset,” Rouleau said. By contrast, bonds pay interest, while stocks pay dividends.

International commodity chaos may feed through economy

In addition to metals, California last year imported from Ukraine $9 million in agriculture as one of its top five products out of its total $81 million the state takes in from this nation.

“For us, coming out of the conflict in Eastern Europe, is a focus on energy and food,” Rouleau told the Business Journal.

Wheat per-bushel market prices were already rising 22% between July 2021 and the February invasion. It’s gone up another 30% since the invasion in a compounding climb topping at 65% higher than almost a year ago.

“The market reacts really fast. And at some point, the supply shock is going to catch up with the demand. This will mean the continuation of inflating our economy.”

Inflationary woes started with other market disruptions mainly prompted by the pandemic that made the world economy smaller.

“We’re the most globally integrated than we’ve ever been. The irony is, there was a little ‘fend for yourself’ attitude,” he said in respect to nationalism growing across the globe in recent years. “But now this seems to be going in reverse, and that integration works better for the markets.”

One of the less apparent impacts of the war and upheaval in Ukraine will be its labor pool.

“Ukraine has one of the most educated populations,” Rouleau said, setting the stage for other parts of Europe experiencing a side benefit. “Now they’re all going somewhere else. This could end up benefiting the rest of Europe, which is in need of more talented labor.”

European nations have also experienced the same labor shortage as the United States. The scattering of Ukrainians may also impact the level of expertise available to other nations if most of the contractors have departed, according to Sonoma State University economics professor Robert Eyler.

“They may be hard to find,” he said.

But Sacramento State University economics professor Sanjay Varshney of Golden Wealth Management in El Dorado Hills warned of other food supply chain issues with Russia being the biggest supplier of fertilizer. Indeed, the U.S. Trade office reported California imported $97 million worth of chemical compounds from Russia in 2021.

“This will threaten our food security, like oil, because we just can’t make more overnight,” he said. “There’s a lot going on in the commodities markets. These huge price gaps are more dangerous when you talk about people going hungry.”

Varshney’s main concern lies with China’s potential involvement if it sides with Russia and creates a trade wedge with the United States.

“This is a huge wake up lesson for us — the fierce emphasis on globalization. If this conflict goes deeper into China, we’re reliant on China for everything. Any conflict will make a bad situation worse. This conflict may drive a knife through the heart through globalization.”

