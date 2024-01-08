Sebastopol’s Rust opens temporary second location in Montgomery Village in Santa Rosa

Lots of changes have been happening at Montgomery Village with the much anticipated openings of Shake Shack, which held a pop-up event last December, stationery store Paper Source and the closing announcement of longtime tenant Soft Surroundings.

You can now add another opening to the list. Clothing boutique owner Alice Briggs is testing the waters with the addition of a temporary second location in Montgomery Village in the same stretch of shops as Amour Vert and Made Local Marketplace.

The Sebastopol-based boutique owner opened in the shopping center at the beginning of December after speaking with Montgomery Village management about a vacant spot she could use for a few months.

“I really created a following here in Santa Rosa (over the last six years),” Briggs said. “I had some extra inventory so I reached out to the management.”

Briggs started her clothing boutique in The Barlow in Sebastopol and has been curating her shop and offering personal stylist services since 2017.

Though pop-up and temporary locations tend to only last a few months, Briggs will operate the Montgomery Village storefront until later this summer with hopes of turning it into a second permanent location.

Rust will hold a grand opening Jan. 12 with discounts, food bites and live music.

Briggs said the past few years have been particularly difficult for her and other colleagues who operate small businesses. She said she’s had to get really creative in attracting customers to shop with small businesses.

One of these ways is by offering her personal styling services outside of her shop through her website Styled by Alice. She works with clients to put together outfits with clothing, shoes and accessories they already own while also helping clients purge items that don’t fit their lifestyle.

“People have been very conservative with their money and we’re competing with big businesses and online shopping and that’s a real thing for us (small business owners),” she said. “I have a lot of respect for anyone out there running a small business in this day and age.”

