Sage Commons in Santa Rosa is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

Sage Commons is a new permanent, supportive-housing development with 53 studio apartments and a one-bedroom unit for the resident manager.

This complex is designed for those with low incomes and to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Santa Rosa.

The project involves parcels located at 8 and 60 College Avenue designed by Rowell Brokaw Architect PC and is being built by the owner and general contractor, Danco Communities. Construction has just begun with completion scheduled at the end of December 2021. The contract value of this project was $12 million.

The three-story, 36,000 square foot wood framed structure will also have offices for service providers, therapy rooms and 24/7 security.

The facility will have integrated, onsite supportive social services to actively work with residents to achieve their best, provided in collaboration with Sonoma County Community Development Commission, Sonoma County Department of Health Services and Reach for Home.

The site includes an internal private courtyard that contains community gardens, benches, trees, covered walkways and a 56 bicycle-shelter and repair station.

All apartments are located along a wide continuous balcony. Units have been clustered into 3 groupings that center around amenity spaces that include a fitness room on each floor, and a common laundry/lounge.

Security will be provided 24/7 from an office visually connected to the entry and courtyard. The first floor includes offices, meeting rooms, a decontamination room with a separate bathroom, and a large meeting room with an open kitchen for instructional purposes. The site is secured on all sides and has a gated driveway. Tenants will be issued electronic cards for access.