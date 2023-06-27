San Anselmo begins rent control discussion

The San Anselmo Town Council wants to hear from residents on whether rent control and just-cause-for-eviction laws are right for the town.

"We are making sure we're doing our due diligence in taking the temperature of the community," Mayor Steve Burdo said on Monday after a nearly three-hour discussion on the topic last week.

Burdo said the town staff is expected to propose options at a July meeting for soliciting public comments on potential tenant protection ordinances. The options could include a series of forums, surveys or a combination of strategies.

The San Anselmo discussion on Wednesday coincided with meetings in Larkspur and Fairfax on the same topic.

After about a yearlong process, the Larkspur City Council voted unanimously to endorse a just-cause-for-eviction ordinance. The ordinance would establish relocation assistance payments equal to three months' rent or $5,000, whichever is greater, for a no-fault eviction.

The ordinance also would establish a tenant's right to return to a dwelling if the landlord chooses to rent the residence within 12 months of eviction. It also has protections for those who are elderly, disabled or terminally ill.

"I was pleased that after many months of negotiations and multiple meeting with diverse stakeholders, the council found a balanced way to limit abuses, assist in relocation and protect our most vulnerable senior community," Larkspur Mayor Gabe Paulson said Friday.

However, he said the council was unable to reach consensus on a rent stabilization ordinance. The issue was disagreement over the rental cap — how much a landlord could lawfully raise rents.

Assembly Bill 1482, or the Tenant Protection Act of 2019, caps rent increases in California at 5% plus the consumer price index rate. The maximum annual increase permitted under the state law is 10%. The law expires at the end of 2030.

California's Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act prohibits local rent control regulations on properties constructed after 1995. Detached homes and condominiums are also exempt from rent control under the law.

Councilmember Kevin Carroll proposed three options, all of which were rejected in 3-2 votes, with Paulson and councilmembers Catherine Way and Scot Candell dissenting.

"I will continue to study the issue and hold stakeholder meetings myself," Paulson said after the meeting.

The public hearing on rent control isn't over, however. The discussion is set to continue on July 19, when the just-cause-for-eviction ordinance will be up for adoption.

In Fairfax, the only town that has adopted local tenant protections, the issue has divided the community between landlords, tenants and supporters on both sides.

A group of residents has filed a draft ballot initiative attempting to repeal the town's laws.

In response to the protest, the Town Council dedicated its entire meeting Wednesday to a line-by-line review of its eviction protection ordinance to propose amendments. The session went on for nearly six hours.

Mayor Chance Cutrano said time has been eaten up by public comment in most of the past meetings that went on past midnight, too late for the council to deliberate and conduct business.

"This meeting was our attempt to say we're going to reopen this thing and go through each part of it, and you're going to see how the council decided on each point," Cutrano said Friday. "That felt good. As a council, we budgeted the space and time necessary to really review the questions and concerns from the people who felt they didn't have an adequate opportunity to participate or who weren't paying attention."

Deborah London, a Fairfax resident, business owner and landlord who is one of the lead petitioners, warned the San Anselmo Town Council to learn from Fairfax.

"I've been in business for a long time," London told the San Anselmo council. "We would never, ever do anything to jeopardize a tenantship with a good tenant. It's just not done."

London said Fairfax didn't go about the process in the right way.

"I strongly urge you to notify, notify, notify, because that has been the root of the problem in Fairfax," London said.

San Anselmo resident Curt Ries is a co-chair of the Marin Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America, a group that has been a vocal proponent of rent control and has been organizing tenants across Marin to lodge their support for local laws.

Ries, who works for the town's public works department, said housings costs are exploding, buying property is unattainable for working-class residents, and wages are not keeping up with the cost of living.

"We are the people who make our community such great places to live and yet we can barely afford to live here ourselves," Ries said. "That is why we are asking you to move quickly and deliberately to adopt strong rent control and just-cause-for-eviction protections in San Anselmo, so that seniors and working people can stay in our homes and stay in our community."

County officials are also expected to start community engagement around tenant protections later this year, said Leelee Thomas, deputy director of the Marin County Community Development Agency.

As part of its newly adopted housing element, the county is required to "affirmatively further fair housing," including exploring anti-displacement laws, Thomas said.