San Francisco Bay Area stay-home order extended indefinitely as coronavirus surge continues

Four of the six North Bay counties continue to be under a stay-home order after California public health officials extended it indefinitely for the Bay Area and three other regions in the state.

In an order dated Friday Jan. 8, the California Department of Public Health announced the stay-home orders for the Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, would remain in effect, with no specific end date given. The order was set to expire Friday, but the agency said the regions’ availability of intensive care unit beds had remained below the 15% threshold set when the orders were put into effect in the first half of December.

While the Bay Area’s projection for ICU capacity over the next four weeks, the agency’s forecast for those other regions is they won’t fall below 15% in that time frame. The department reiterated on Saturday and Sunday that it would continue to assess the Bay Area’s ICU outlook “in the coming days.”

Sacramento officials will be checking the ICU situation roughly twice a week to gauge when the order can be lifted for the Bay Area and the three regions under the order.

Here’s the state’s ICU bed availability by region, per state figures last updated Friday:

Bay Area: 3.0%

Greater Sacramento: 6.4%

Northern California: 27.5%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0%

Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties are in the state’s Bay Area region for COVID-19 case management. Mendocino and Lake counties are in the Northern California region, and it is not under stay-home orders.

On Dec. 12, Sonoma County health officials preemptively imposed the tight restrictions on businesses and gatherings laid out in the state's order, a decision aimed at quelling an alarming spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, The Press Democrat reported.

A week later on Dec. 17, the state activated the order for the entire 11-county Bay Area region, a move triggered once total ICU bed capacity fell below 15%.

Local hospitals appear to have more open beds than the region as a whole, The Press Democrat reported. As of Sunday, the county's ICU bed availability was at 14%, with 10 of 56 staffed beds open.

Still, Mase warned the number of all coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the county is spiking to all-time highs. They reached 108 as of Sunday, according to county data.

"We have more hospitalizations than we've ever had before, and that's concerning, but we also have surge capacity," Mase told the publication, referring to a hospital's ability to increase the number of emergency patients it can admit. "I don't think hospitals are at the place where we've hit surge capacity."

"We are just now beginning to see the effects of December holiday gatherings and travel," Napa County Health Officer Karen Relucio told the Napa Valley Register. "It bears repeating that ICU capacity is not only critical for COVID-19 patients, it can also mean the difference between life and death for community members suffering from non-COVID related medical conditions or trauma.

"Hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and we've reported more local deaths during the first week of the new year than we did during our peak month of 2020. It will take all of us working together to move in the right direction."

Napa County only had one ICU bed available on Sunday, according to county data. There were 596 new cases last week and seven deaths, according to the Register. There were 4,180 active cases as of Friday.