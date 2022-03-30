Women entrepreneurs in San Francisco Bay Area, US face business inequities

The Biden administration announced March 29 the latest expansion into the far reaches of the United States of a program that has now established women’s business centers in all 50 states. The Alaskan center in Anchorage marks the 141st in the network.

Female entrepreneurs make 77% less than men running their own companies, according to a survey by a nonprofit dedicated to women’s business issues.

That’s at least one assessment discussed among panelists and attendees of a women’s business summit co-hosted Tuesday and concluding Wednesday by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Nasdaq Entrepreneur Center. More than 15,000 people registered for the virtual conference.

Established in 2014, the San Francisco nonprofit center spawns proprietorships among women seeking networking and training opportunities. Its survey found that these women seeking to run their own companies need help, more so as a result of the pandemic.

Among them, one critical problem reported by the 152 respondents is the collective pay gap between men and women who own their own businesses amounts to about $140 billion.

Further, women who own a business on average started taking a salary from the company after eight years. In comparison, men gave themselves salaries between two to three years. Once they do, men pull in $232,000 annually, opposed to a woman leading a firm paying herself an average $179,000.

“As a result, that pay gap is significant,” said Nasdaq Entrepreneur Center spokeswoman Brooke Palizi, a former New York private equity executive now working for the center out of Novato in Marin County.

The subject of inequity resonated with the panelists at the conference.

Jaime Gloshay, Native Women Lead co-director and a panelist, took issue with women only receiving 2% of the necessary capital to open and jumpstart a company during the “Building an Equitable Recovery Framework for Women Entrepreneurs” segment.

“That needs to change immediately,” she said during a discussion about challenges women face today. Beyond access to capital, other obstacles range from women lacking confidence to succeed to overachievers taking on the “unpaid burden” of adding household chores and childcare to the mix of duties.

Kathy Korman Frey, a panelist and professor at George Washington University’s School of Business, called on women to try mentoring when they can as a means of supporting one another.

“I can’t say this enough,” she said during the segment.

When SBA Office of Entrepreneurial Development Administrator Mark Madrid presented the “if resources were no object” scenario, Korman Frey answered with a resounding call to make changes in favor of “family-friendly” government policies.

“This is the huge elephant in the room,” she said.

During the pandemic, the problem worsened according to the panelists. Students stayed home and childcare became an immediate need. The circumstances were referred to as an “unequal job recovery.”

“The bottom line is, we need to improve our caretaking facilities,” Opportunities Exchange co-founder and panelist Louise Stoney said during a segment on business women’s transition titled “From Essential Worker to Essential Entrepreneur.”

To that, panelist and Women’s Business Development CEO Fran Pastore said her incubator business operates a program to provide up to $25,000 in funding to those wanting to launch a childcare facility.

The day was filled with communication between the panelists and participants in a lively chat room. Much of the chats was dominated by requests for resources and shared experiences.

The “Innovation and Investment” conference segment referenced a few examples in which women discovered and recommended creative ways to finance their enterprises. There’s a reason for this that’s accentuated in women who also identify as people of color.

When asked in the center’s survey what type of lender they used, 57% of white women answered a bank, with 29% defined as other and 14% as a finance company.

For women of color ID’d as Asian, LatinX and Black, a bank as a leading lender dropped to 34% among them. The majority of that pie was split between community development financial institutions, finance companies, credit unions, online lenders and others.

Bailey DeVries, Madrid’s colleague in the SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation division and a panelist, suggested women have found success in gaining necessary funding through revenue-based lending and income sharing agreements, which are financing vehicles that share the growing wealth of small companies with the lenders.

But Marianne Markowitz, CEO of First Women’s Bank in Chicago and a panelist, warned that such agreements may hurt women entrepreneurs who are generally averse to taking on debt and give away too much of their businesses’ gross revenues.

When choosing to make these deals, Markowitz stressed preparation is key. This means showing up at the bank or lending institution with a plan and three years of tax returns to demonstrate financial viability.

Working with government red tape became a topic during the “Contracting Opportunities for Women-led Firms” session.

Another panelist, Shelby Scales, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization director, insisted her large government agency has worked to streamline securing a contract through the request for proposal (RFP) process.

And other agencies have followed suit to make life easier for those unfamiliar with government jargon and processes, panelist and Montech Inc. President Monica Jojola pointed out.

Jojola emphasized that women need not pay for training on how to secure a contract through private companies that charge for the advice. This training is “free through the federal government,” she added.

The point is, the United States is the largest purchaser of goods in the world. In 1994, the U.S. Congress authorized a goal for 5% of all federal contracts to go toward women of small businesses, an aim that has only been met twice in 18 years.

“It took us 13 years to make that 5% milestone,” Jojola said.

The federal government is taking strides to improve scenarios for women wanting to strike out on their own in business.

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the first day of the summit with inspiration and a pledge by the Administration to do more to help women in business. This includes a movement to open SBA-managed women’s business centers in all 50 states.

“Your aspiration and ambition are what drives this nation forward,” Harris said.

