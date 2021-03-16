San Francisco North Bay commercial real estate: Where it’s headed in 2021

Each year, the Business Journal asks local commercial real estate experts to write about major transactions, projects and trends in their markets in Sonoma, Solano, Marin and Napa counties.

Longtime specialists in office, industrial, retail and multifamily property note top deals and projects underway as well as analyze trends developing.

While office and retail leasing could take years to rebound, industrial deals are flowing, writes Al Coppin of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

About 1.9 million square feet of warehouse projects are underway, but office sublease listings are surging during the pandemic, write The Dowling-Bracco Team of JLL.

But will home-office fatigue this spring help revive demand for space? writes Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley.

Over 1 million square feet of existing or planned Novato office space is being rethought, writes Haden Ongaro of Newmark.

Here’s why 2020 was a difficult year for south-central Marin office-space deals and how property owners are changing tactics for 2021, writes Whitney Strotz of Cushman & Wakefield.

Napa is faring best among North Bay submarkets for keeping retail spaces filled, and rents are declining in the region amid economic uncertainty, writes Jennifer Hibbitts of Cushman & Wakefield.

But uncertainty about how offices will be configured post-pandemic is dragging on rents, writes Shawn Johnson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

Property owners offer deals as office and industrial vacancy rates rise, writes James Manley of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

But demand for industrial space is driving of some values above sale prices for office buildings, writes Dave Peterson of Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International.

Investors are eagerly seeking smaller apartment complexes, writes Katherine J. Higgins of Berkshire Hathaway Drysdale Properties.

As pandemic tenant protections continue into 12 months into pandemic, rent growth is flat and vacancy remains low, writes Scott Gerber of Meridian Commercial.