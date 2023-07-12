San Rafael nonprofit announces two key promotions

San Rafael-based Vivalon has announced the promotion of two individuals as the nonprofit gets ready to open its new Healthy Aging Campus for older adults.

Stephanie McNally has been promoted to chief programs officer and Erick Villalobos becomes chief transportation officer.

“Stephanie and Erick’s high level of experience and strong desire to improve the quality of life in our community has been essential during Vivalon’s growth. As we prepare for further growth, their new roles will ensure we have a solid executive leadership team in place to take us there,” said Anne Grey, Vivalon CEO.

McNally joined Vivalon in December 2021 as director of healthy aging services. “After building our amazing team and growing our programs over the past 1.5 years, my attention is now turned to the strategic growth of our in-home services and other critical programs so that we can serve more people when we move to our new Healthy Aging Campus later this year. It’s inspiring to be spearheading a solution to how care is delivered to older adults in our community,” McNally said.

Villalobos came on board in October of 2019 as general manager of transportation services. “As a trusted source of reliable transportation for over 50 years for Marin’s older adults and those with disabilities, we feel it’s our responsibility to expand our transportation services to serve new populations and reach vulnerable communities in other regions, while ensuring our current clients continue to receive the specialized transportation programs they rely on,” he said.

Vivalon, (formerly Whistlestop), advocates independence, health and quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities. It will mark its 70th year of service next year.