San Rafael’s Groundfloor aims to ease workplace loneliness

The Groundfloor’s San Rafael business lounge opened Tuesday, the Bay Area company’s third location opened since last year.

And while the 2,000-square-foot space at 907 Fourth St. has the couches, soundproof “phone booths” and communal worktables typical of coworking centers, founder and CEO Jamie Snedden doesn’t market the venues as such. Rather, the architect by training is out to create a place for those who already have home offices and also go into a dedicated or flexible-use workspaces a few days a week.

“Primarily, we are working on alleviating the loneliness problem, rather than the workspace problem,” Sneeder said. He made a point to design in “library” quiet spaces for small group discussions.

Loneliness is becoming a big mental health problem. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in early May released an advisory on the “public health crisis of loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection.” Even before the coronavirus pandemic, about half of U.S. adults reported measurable levels of detachment from others, the nation’s top physician said. Too little interaction is associated with increased risks of substance abuse, obesity, heart disease, stroke and dementia.

Drops and increases in socialization and communication have tended to follow business cycles, falling off as workers lost jobs in recession and rebounding during the recovery, according to Business Insider. But that changed with the sharp, quick pandemic recession of 2020, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ American Time Use Survey showing a continued fall in the average weekday minutes spent socializing, from 29.4 in 2019 to 25.2 last year, the news organization reported.

The scope of the problem and Groundfloor’s solution garnered the venture backing from Airbnb, Gaingels, 2048 Ventures and Good People Fund.

Groundfloor opened its first site in 4,000 square feet of San Francisco’s Mission District, and a 6,000-square-foot space opened in Oakland in April. A Los Angeles location is set to open this winter.

The San Francisco site has 500 members and a waiting list, Sneeder said. Oakland has 300 so far and is set to cap at 500. As a smaller location, San Rafael is set to fill up with 200 members.

Memberships cost $200 a month and can be paused for 30 days at a time, such as during the summer. It includes access to all three locations and a member may bring up to three guests daily. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and access to the spaces is smartphone app-based.

To encourage interaction, Groundfloor interviews members to find out their interests, then suggests they join similar sub-groups, Sneeder said. Each location tends to have different events, such as winetasting in Oakland and trivia in San Francisco.

