Santa Rosa Junior College culinary program leader wins award

Betsy Fischer, chair of Santa Rosa Junior College’s Culinary Arts Program, recently won the “Educating for the Future” award from Northern California Public Media and its Rohnert Park public radio station, KRCB.

Fischer was recognized at the second annual NorCal Public Media Food & Wine Awards event, held March 30 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The awards honor individuals who have made a positive impact on the education of the next generation of community members involved in food, agriculture, environment and sustainable living, according to the news release.

As chair of the SRJC program, Fischer leads faculty and staff in educating students and helping them launch their culinary careers, according to the announcement.

Fischer joined SRJC in 2000 as an instructor in the program and oversees Café Rose, the department’s restaurant and teaching laboratory. Café Rose is open to the public.

“I am thrilled to receive the ‘Educating for the Future’ award from NorCal Public Media and KRCB,” Fischer said in the announcement. “It takes a village, and we have a pretty great one in the culinary arts program at SRJC.”

“I could not be more excited and pleased to see Betsy honored in this way. So many of us know her stellar record of fine education,” stated Clark Wolf, co-chair of the awards selection committee. “Sometimes it’s important to celebrate those less visible, hardworking talents who make our food, ag, and sustainability community what it is, towards what it can be.”

The awards selection committee also included NorCal’s President and CEO Darren LaShelle, and co-chair Daisy Damskey, according to SRJC.