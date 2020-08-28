Santa Rosa manufacturer Pacific Shoring Products debuts on Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list

Whether it’s a 4-foot section excavated for plumbing a house or for long sections of utility trenches during road construction, Santa Rosa-based Pacific Shoring Products has been designing and making lightweight aluminum shoring systems designed to protect workers from cave-ins for 15 years.

But it’s been just in the past few years that the company has benefitted from the intersection of two significant trends in construction: greater regulatory enforcement of job-site safety standards and increased contractor interest in equipment that doesn’t require heavy machines to install and relocate, according to Bruce Russell, CEO.

“It has helped us that there is a lot more OSHA enforcement,” he said, referring to the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) and similar state agencies.

The company has about a half-dozen competitors, but they tend to offer a selection of steel and aluminum trench-shoring systems. The lighter-weight combinations of plates that keep soil materials in place and braces that keep the plates in place can be moved at the job site with smaller loaders and excavators.

Robert Pitts started Pacific Shoring Products in 2005 focused only on aluminum systems and differentiating itself in the marketplace with same-day shipments. Sales have jumped in the past few years.

The company debuted on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing private companies at No. 2,551 with 161% revenue growth in 2016–2019, the business magazine’s ranking period. Revenues reached about $17 million last year.

Last year, Pitts was looking to retire, and that level of growth attracted private-equity firms Salt Creek Capital on the San Francisco Peninsula and Huron Capital of Detroit via transaction adviser Power Associates.

The acquisition deal was announced in December, and Russell, a Salt Creek Capital executive partner, came in as CEO.

Since then, Pacific Shoring has been gearing up for more growth. In February, an East Coast distribution facility was opened in Memphis, Tennessee, making it easier to deliver on the target of getting orders out the door more quickly, Russell said.

But like with many other businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has paused or pushed back some construction activity, so sales are projected to be down roughly 30% this year. Yet, the staff is only down to 28 from 33 a year ago, and that only by attrition.

“The change from last year was a great deal of overtime, and this year we have not had to do a lot of overtime,” Russell said.

But from what the company is hearing from rental companies, the systems they’ve purchased are getting a utilization rate as high as 90%, leading to wear and loss. So the next construction season is shaping up to be much better.

“2021 is going to be a really strong year,” Russell said.

