Santa Rosa regional project manager for Providence wins Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Research, develop and manage project implementation across six hospitals in our Northern California region.

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

This is someone that has not only succeeded in their career, but has also selflessly served their community.

Years with company: 5

Length of time in current position: 2.5

Number of companywide employees: 240,000

Number who report to you: 0

Greatest professional accomplishment: Researched, developed and currently implementing a Regional Capacity Command Center to help increase bed capacity in our hospitals, improve patient flow through our integrated health system, and care for more patients in need.

Greatest professional challenge: Surviving two RIFs where my position was eliminated. My willingness to take on any project and execute at a high level proved to leadership that I am an asset to the organization. The first RIF, I was moved to a new position and for the second RIF, they created a new position for me.

Best advice received: You deserve what you want or dream of, so stop negotiating with yourself and make a change.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: Getting assigned to our Brand Unification for the region. I am managing the project to change our name from St. Joseph Health to Providence.

Not only have I learned the nuances of changing and implementing a new name in the health care environment, but I have also received the opportunity to work with system level executives and build relationships.

It has been a humbling and transformative experience that I am grateful to be a part of.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

With some many people losing their jobs, getting sick, and/or having their lives flipped upside-down, I feel more comfortable to say my work and personal life have had to adapt.

The impact to me is nothing compared to the impact some people have endured. Aside from working from home more often, I added a few COVID related projects and tasks to my plate. I volunteered this work because I want to do my part to help get us through these trying times.

I have two kids, 6 and 3, so my personal life has had to adapt as well. You don't realize how often you go to parks and have play dates until those options are taken away from you. It's been an adjustment that would not have been possible without my wife.

She has taken on the lion's share of the responsibilities. I am reminded of that fact, whenever I'm in charge of help my son with school. I don't know how she does it and I am beyond grateful.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Life can transform in an instant. Cherish every moment, make sure your family and friends know you love and care for them, and don't let opportunities pass you by. You never know when life is going to change, so take advantage of the time you have.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

COVID has been a big strain on caregivers and the company as a whole. We have a program called Choose Well that helps guide you towards a healthier lifestyle.

Since COVID has started, they have provided a ton of options for mental health, self-evaluations, yoga, etc. Locally, we have been provided with self-care seminars and continuous communication about the current resources available to us.

Next professional goal: Develop a Project Management Office and become the director of the department.

Education: A.A. Business Administration – Santa Rosa Junior College; Bachelor of Arts degree in business management – Dominican University of California; MBA. candidate 2022 – Washington State University

Hometown: Mount Shasta, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: Active 20-30 Santa Rosa #50 – Past President Fall 2018; Current board member Sonoma County 4Cs, board chair 2019 - Present

Mentor/admired businessperson: Steve Jobs has always been an admired businessperson for me. I found his commencement speech at Stanford in 2005 very inspiring and I still listen to it today.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Acronym. Health care has thousands of them and they are different depending on where you are.

Typical day at the office: 200+ Emails, 5 – 7 meetings, work with spreadsheets, help son with virtual assignments when my wife is not home, and lunch and playing with my kids for an hour or so (perks of working from home)

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The best thing is, I have more time to grow in my career and accomplish the goals I have set for myself. The worst thing is, I have not acquired the amount of knowledge that comes from a long career in business.

Best place to work outside of your office: When the weather was better, I worked in the backyard a lot. My colleagues always commented on how I had the best background.

Hobbies: Mens’ League Baseball (Pre and hopefully post COVID), hiking with the family, golfing, watching sports and hanging out with friends.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: Profession baseball player

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Become a director in my organization

First job: I got my first real job at 15 as a dishwasher at a golf resort.

Social media you most use: Instagram

Favorite book: “Start With Why” by Simon Sinek

Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans” I also have been enjoying “Hamilton” lately. Favorite movie to watch with my kids: “Trolls World Tour”

Favorite App: According to the Screen Time tracker, it's Safari and the Amazon app. The Amazon app is a little disturbing. Hopefully that's only this week…

Favorite after-work drink: My wife and I were starting to get into Old Fashions, but now we're trying to lose the COVID-19 pounds we gained so, water at the moment.

Last vacation: Short vacation: Tahoe Long vacation: Cabo San Lucas

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

It used to be my athletic ability, but now they brag about my kids and how cute they are.