Santa Rosa’s Dal Poggetto accounting firm promotes, grants partnership

Dal Poggetto & Co. announced at the end of February a promotion and a partnership.

Certified Public Accountant Sher Meng was named a partner in the Santa Rosa-based public accounting firm. Meng joins the firm with 10 years of experience in providing income tax services to a diverse group of clients located throughout the North Bay Area.

Her expertise and discipline include an emphasis in wineries, commercial real estate companies and high wealth individuals. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Jennifer Reap was promoted to senior accountant with three years of experience in providing assurance services and income tax services to privately held businesses and their owners.