Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank names Thomas Sands regional sales manager

Thomas Sands has been hired by Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank as vice president and regional sales manager.

Sands comes to the job after a 21-year career with Wells Fargo, Exchange Bank reported. At the time he left Wells Fargo this year, he was responsible for a branch network that extended from Marin and Sonoma counties north into Humboldt County and east into Yolo County. That region included six districts, 50 branches and more than 600 team members.

In his new role, Sands will be responsible for Exchange Bank’s southern region.

He is a graduate of Sacramento State University.