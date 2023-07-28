Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank reports 2nd quarter net losses due to economic conditions, strategic long-haul policies

After confronting a challenging banking environment and years of a costly employee retirement program, Exchange Bank Wednesday reported a 27% drop in second-quarter net income year over year and a one-time loss since turning over its pension plan.

The $6.96 million in earnings contrasts the $9.52 million recorded in the same three-month period in 2022 due to the high interest-rate economy.

The Sonoma County bank (OTC: EXSR) also reported a net, post-tax loss of $2.14 million incurred from eliminating its Exchange Bank Pension Plan in exchange for a retirement benefit managed by a third party.

The Santa Rosa-based bank provided a choice to its employees -- either lump-sum distributions or annuities, President and CEO Troy Sanderson told the North Bay Business Journal.

Fifteen percent of Exchange Bank’s workforce was on the former plan the bank had held for 70 years. It was frozen in 2003, while the 401(k) plan dominated its workforce’s retirement benefits.

“We wanted to get ourselves out of the pension business,” Sanderson said. “Having the pension creates risk we didn’t want to take on.”

Every year, local governments and companies make annual contributions to their employee’s retirement accounts. In a move that placed the financial obligation in more experienced hands, Exchange Bank chose to forego the overall expenditure and calculate the payout equivalents to its employees.

“First, we had to make everybody whole,” Sanderson said.

In doing so, the Sonoma County bank conducted a cleaning up of its balance sheet, amounting to a one-time, net loss of $9.1 million. Of that, the net effect of shuttering the pension plan was more than $3 million.

Chief Operating Officer Shari DeMaris stressed the prudent policies put into place resulted from a yearlong process that “eliminates all future actuarial and regulatory risks for the bank,” as well as “the administrative expenses to manage it.”

It plans to pay a $1.30 dividend on Sept. 15 to shareholders.

Also relative to the second quarter, net interest income also declined as the bank negotiated a period of “increased costs of deposits and interest expense related to borrowings,” bank officials said in their news release.

Exchange recorded $22.83 million in net income, down from $24.54 million from the same quarter of 2022. Net interest income constitutes the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing accounts and the costs of servicing liabilities.

After a few years of roaring growth, many banks across the country are being challenged by Federal Reserve hikes and residual policies that have resulted in bank failures in the Bay Area and a direct impact on consumer and business behavior.

The bank is adopting policies geared toward overcoming changing market conditions over the long haul, executives said.

Noninterest income — derived by fees — had also dropped from $6.1 million (about $300,000 less) in the midyear quarter of 2022. The financial barometer relates to a rising level of salary and benefit expenses and investments in technology.

And like many banks operating in market conditions underscored by discriminating consumer behavior, deposits decreased by $3.2 billion to $2.83 billion.

At midyear, total loans for the bank are holding steady, with a net value slightly up to $1.5 billion compared to $1.47 billion in 2022.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank holds $3.32 billion in assets and manages 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial location in Roseville, as well as a trust and investment offices in its home base of Santa Rosa.

