Santa Rosa’s Foley Family Wines names new chief sales officer amid team changes

Jonathan Hollister has been promoted from vice president of sales (West) to chief sales officer, one of the changes to the sales team by Sonoma County-based Foley Family Wines.

The firm stated he will lead global sales. Prior to his time with the company, Hollister held senior sales leadership roles at Stoli Group and Jackson Family Wines.

“Jonathan’s extensive industry experience, combined with the leadership he has already displayed in his time at Foley Family Wines, make him the ideal candidate to lead our global Sales team,” said President Shawn Schiffer.

In addition, Len White has been promoted to vice president of sales for the West of Foley Family Wines. Most recently White served as division sales manager responsible for California and Hawaii and with Southern Glazers Wines & Spirits.

Also, Rob Carruthers has been promoted to a newly created role of senior vice president for strategic accounts. In his expanded role, Carruthers will lead teams responsible for on- and off-premises national accounts and will report to Hollister, the company stated.

Other changes at Santa Rosa-based Foley Family Wines include promotions of both Crystal Crump and Joe Colangelo to director strategic accounts retail East and director strategic accounts retail West, respectively.

Both Crump and Colangelo will report to Carruthers, along with Devon Louquet, vice president for strategic accounts on-premise.