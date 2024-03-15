Santa Rosa’s George Petersen Insurance brings Leap Solutions under its wing

Making the leap to join forces under one umbrella, George Petersen Insurance bought Leap Solutions, interestingly enough, the day after leap day.

The merger, which brings George Petersen Insurance to an enterprise with more than $45 million in revenue with about 50,000 clients, became effective March 1.

The two firms have a long history of referring clients to one another. Leap Solutions offers human resources, executive search services and recruitment. The company was launched 25 years ago.

Founded in 1935 initially out of the Eureka office, George Petersen Insurance provides a mix of employee benefits as well as business and personal insurance services. The latter has kept the Santa Rosa insurance fixture quite busy, as the company scrambles to find property insurance for about 15,000 non-renewals in the topsy-turvy insurance marketplace, George Petersen Insurance Chief Operating Officer Robb Daer said.

So, pooling resources to streamline efficiency presented a good idea for both firms, managers say.

“We’re excited about this. Now all of a sudden, we have a whole new suite of services to offer our clients, and they do too,” Daer said.

Leap Solutions will keep its name and nine employees at its Dutton Avenue offices and work with its new parent company’s 85 staffers in the College Avenue space. The total number of employees in the collective company comes to 225.

And when Leap Solutions representatives travel, they may now use George Petersen Insurance’s other eight offices including Ferndale, Ukiah, Fort Bragg, Gualala, San Rafael, Auburn, Colusa and Redding.

And that’s a benefit in itself, according to Scott Ormerod, Leap Solutions’ co-principal partner, who according to Daer, will be retiring from the company in the next few years with Leap Solutions’ co-principal Chuck McPherson.

Ormerod called the merger “a natural process,” andpointed out how the cultures of the organizations are “well matched.”

Ormerod said Leap Solutions’ decision to be folded under the George Petersen Insurance umbrella was a testament to “synergy” and largely due to their clients’ needs.

“Our business was built on relationships, and we had already referred our clients to (George Petersen Insurance) for employee benefits anyway,” he said. “The teams were very engaged.”

