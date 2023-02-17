Santa Rosa’s RCU adds second Petaluma location

Santa Rosa-based Redwood Credit Union has opened a second location in Petaluma, this one at at 1060 Petaluma Blvd. N.

RCU opened its first Petaluma branch in 1987. Of the second one in the community, Brett Martinez, credit union president and CEO, stated: “It’s a comfortable and modern environment where individuals and businesses can get help with their overall financial wellness—from money management, to home and auto loans, and long-term financial planning.”

The credit union, which reports has more than $7 billion in assets, serves more than 430,000 members with branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.