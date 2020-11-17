Ben Griesser has been hired as a staff engineer in the civil division. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil and environmental engineering at University of California, Davis. He has experience in construction management and vendor coordination in the Bay Area, the company stated.

Jake McConnell has been hired as a staff engineer in the structural division. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

He has experience in grading and drainage, drafting, construction management, building information modeling, and structural design.

Kevin Ruffler has been recently hired as a staff engineer in the structural division. Ruffler earned his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering at University of California, Davis.

This is the beginning of his career in structural engineering after gaining several years of practical experience in the field of demolition, the company stated.

—

Heidi Smith (courtesy photo)

Heidi Smith has been promoted to director of new client development at Foundation Homes Property Management in Kentfield. The post is a new position, the Marin County company added.

Smith joined Foundation in 2018 as a luxury leasing consultant and relocation specialist. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from San Francisco State University and a master’s degree in Culture, Environment and Sustainability from the University of Oslo. Prior to joining Foundation, she managed a nonprofit cultural exchange program based in Marin County.

—

Jeff Stone (courtesy photo)

Jeff Stone has joined Resource Label Group LLC as sales director for wine, spirits and specialty products. In August 2018, the group acquired Petaluma-based Paragon Label. The company stated that Stone will be based in Northern California.

He joins the firm with 20 years of experience in printing and packaging sales. He brings with him a background in graphic design, digital prepress, printing technology, and wine label sales. Stone will be focused on sales for the specialty beverage division.

—

Victoria Anderson has joined Larkmead Vineyards in the Napa Valley as client operations manager.

Anderson is a certified sommelier and previously held roles at Landmark Vineyards (sommelier and wine educator), Lokoya Winery (estate host), and Verité Winery (estate manager) of Jackson Family Wines.

Anderson’s role as client operations manager is a new position which encompasses responsibilities previously held by Erinn Maloney, who currently serves as Larkmead’s Communication and Design Manager, the winery stated.

—

Whitney MacDonald (courtesy photo)

Whitney MacDonald has been hired by Visit Napa Valley to the newly created position of senior manager for guest experience and partnership. She will supervise the newly opened visitor center’s operations and serve as the primary liaison for Visit Napa Valley’s tourism partners including hotels, wineries, restaurants, attractions and more, the tourism agency stated.

MacDonald joins Visit Napa Valley from Stony Hill Vineyards where she served as hospitality manager overseeing immersive events and growing wine club membership. Her background includes a variety of education and fundraising positions in the wine and hospitality industries. MacDonald received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pace University.

—

Jessica Thomason (courtesy photo)

Jessica Thomason has been hired as executive director of the Napa Valley College Foundation.

The foundation announcement stated that Thomason will oversee and direct all aspects of the foundation, including fundraising, capital campaign, operations, events, scholarship and grant programs and staff and consultant management. She will work closely with the foundation board of directors and Napa Valley College Superintendent and President Ron Kraft.

Thomason recently served as executive director of OLE Health Foundation, where she managed all annual fundraising campaigns, events and marketing. Prior to that, she was development director and then executive director for the Napa Valley Opera House. She also served as development director for the Asante Africa Foundation, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art and VOENA children’s choir.

Thomason received her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies at Westmont College in Santa Barbara and her Masters of Science degree in strategic fundraising and philanthropy at Bay Path University in Massachusetts.

Founded in 1968, the foundation states its goals are to increase community awareness and raise funds to support Napa Valley College and its students.