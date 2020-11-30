Santa Rosa’s Summit Engineering names civil division project manager; Sonoma film festival names director

Monica Shah, P.E., has been named a project manager in Summit’s civil division. The Santa Rosa-based company stated she has worked on a variety of large and small projects including municipal, wineries and custom residential projects.

Cameron Dale, P.E. (courtesy photo)

Also, Cameron Dale, P.E., has been named project engineer in Summit Engineering’s civil division. He is a licensed civil engineer with a background in agricultural and civil engineering.

—

Canadian film producer David Miller will replace longtime director Kevin McNeely as executive director of the Sonoma International Film Festival. McNeely will become the festival’s artistic director.

Miller, 46, has a long history with the Sonoma film festival, with producer credits on 10 films screened at past events. All 10 won top juror or audience awards, including “Amal,” “Siddharth,” “Blackbird” and “Kivalina vs. Exxon.” Miller said. He started producing films in 2007, and founded a distribution company in 2012. From there, Miller narrowed his focus to international film sales.