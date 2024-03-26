Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank hires Michael Floyd as chief credit officer

Forty-year banking veteran Michael Floyd joins Summit State Bank as chief credit officer and executive vice president.

Prior to joining the bank, Floyd served as Bank of the Sierra’s senior vice president and senior credit administrator, Santa Rosa-based Summit announced Tuesday. He also worked for Montecito Bank and Trust as its chief credit officer and senior vice president.

Floyd, who moved to Sonoma County from Solvang, has a history of volunteering on boards and community nonprofits.