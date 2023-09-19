Santa Rosa’s W Real Estate acquires Strong & Hayden to expand into Napa Valley

A locally based real estate brokerage with offices in Sonoma, Mendocino and San Francisco counties has made a major move into Napa County and into commercial properties with the acquisition of a 14-year-old brokerage there.

Santa Rosa-based W Real Estate acquired two-thirds of Strong & Hayden from co-founder and broker Gary Van Dam. One of the Napa-based brokerage’s first agents, Michael Holcomb, acquired a third of Van Dam’s stake, getting that share of W’s new Napa business but not of the entire company.

This deal, inked for an undisclosed sum Aug. 18, marks W’s fifth acquisition since its 16-year history.

“We’ve wanted a Napa location for quite some time, but we’ve never grown just for the sake of growth,” said Randy Waller, founding broker and an owner of W. “Gary is ready to retire and do something else. Michael is still young and charging. They are the right group of people to partner with over there.”

Holcomb said that Strong & Hayden has worked with clients that also have operations in Sonoma County.

“We’ve seen in the last five to 10 years that Napa County and Sonoma County have become more and more similar in their focuses on hospitality, food and wine,” Holcomb said. “I’m looking forward to have agents in Healdsburg, downtown Santa Rosa and Sonoma square sharing client needs and wants.”

Van Dam is set to stay on in the Napa office for a couple of years during the transition, Waller said. Van Dam couldn’t be reached for comment.

Strong & Hayden at the time of the deal had 10 licensed real estate agents and about five dozen active listings, mostly in Napa Valley with some in neighboring Solano County, according to Holcomb. Among those listings are the recently revamped Food City and West End shopping centers.

The next largest competitor with a significant physical presence in Napa County is Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley, which lists six agents and 21 active property assignments on its website. Santa Rosa-based Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc. has at least one agent working from an office in south Napa.

Two of Strong & Hayden’s agents have a focus on the luxury housing market and will be a basis for building W’s residential work in Napa Valley, Waller said.

W Real Estate now has 285 agents, including six commercial agents W previously had in Sonoma County, and 11 offices in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and San Francisco counties.

W closed $1.2 billion in property sales last year, and sales volume has been growing at a rate of 25% to 50% annually since 2014, Waller said.

Part of that growth has been from adding agents and part from acquisition.

W Real Estate started in 2007 with just Waller, partner Tony Shira, two loan officers and two agents in a downtown Santa Rosa office. The brokerage grew to 20 agents in seven years. Acquisitions over the years have included Alain Pinel Realtors’ Santa Rosa office, Synergy Realty Group in Santa Rosa, then Windemere Real Estate offices in Cloverdale and Ukiah.

Van Dam and Jim Henry started Strong & Hayden in 2009. Henry left the company several years later.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.