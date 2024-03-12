Sausalito gets ready for a first-ever restaurant week

The city of Sausalito will hold its first-ever restaurant week from March 18 to March 24, according to the Sausalito Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting along with Marin Magazine, LocalGetaways and The Marin Dish.

Twelve restaurants are participating, with offerings that include three-course dinner menus from $55–to-$75, as well as two-course lunch menus priced between $25–to-$45 at certain locations.

Some of the participating establishments will offer a specialty cocktail for the week, featuring spirits by Sausalito Liquor Co., according to the announcement.

A full list of participating restaurants and menus can be found here.

New hospitality space in Napa

Napa Valley’s Materra Cunat Family Vineyards is set to open a new 10,000-square-foot hospitality space in June, according to a March 5 news release. The new space will have three tasting rooms, a large private event room, a catering kitchen and an antique gallery room with a rotating collection of art.

“The aesthetics will be captivating and welcoming, from the thoughtfully curated design to the soaring ceilings and panoramic views,” Kevin Krueger, direct-to-consumer manager, said in the release.

Siblings Brian Cunat and John Cunat purchased the 50-acre property in 2007 that produces merlot, petit verdot, malbec, syrah, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and Viognier. In 2014, the Cunats completed construction of a state-of-the-art winery capable of producing 150,000 gallons of wine, according to the family’s website.

More to eat at Oxbow

Two restaurants will open this month at Napa’s downtown Oxbow Public Market, according to a March 11 announcement.

Moro Napa, opening March 20, offers a Moroccan Street Food menu that includes grilled meats, flatbreads, salads and housemade dips made from fresh local ingredients, according to Chef Mourad, founder and owner of Aziza and Mourad restaurants in San Francisco.

“Moro is a place built to gather your friends and family for a warm, delicious meal,” Chef Mourad stated in the announcement. “As a Napa resident, I felt now is the perfect time to bring this new concept to life.”

And on March 15, EmpressM began a six-month residency as part of Oxbow’s chef-in-residency program, a pilot project that began last year and was extended through 2024.

EmpressM at Oxbow will feature dim sum plates, a variety of authentic Sichuan dishes, as well as boba teas and organic beverages, according to the announcement.

“We are proud to share some of our favorite unique dishes with both residents and visitors,” Margaret Wong, owner of EmpressM, said in the release.

Gabe Carlin, property manager for Oxbow Public Market, said in the announcement, “Oxbow Public Market continues to evolve and add exciting new options to our market mix. … We are thrilled for our community that both Moro Napa and EmpressM have joined the market.”